Local voters gather to protest lawsuit to toss out votes in N.C. Supreme Court race

CHARLOTTE — Protestors gathered and took to the streets of Charlotte on Sunday afternoon to protest republican state supreme court candidate Jefferson Griffin’s attempts to throw out 60 thousand votes.

The challenged voters were joined by hundreds of people with signs and banners at Marshall Park. Together, they all marched to the government center to fight against the effort to nullify their votes.

Griffin is a North Carolina appeals court judge and candidate for seat 6 on the N.C. Supreme Court. He trails the Democratic incumbent Allison Riggs by 734 votes even after two statewide recounts.

He challenged more than 60,000 votes, saying most of the votes should not count due to incomplete voter registration.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke with several voters who said they did what their local board of elections asked them to do.

Voter Susan Niles Redwine said her vote was challenged, but she voted in the county she lives in and showed her ID. Channel 9 asked her if there was any reason her vote should be challenged.

“Other than somebody has not gotten their way, no,” Redwine said.

Channel 9 reached out to the N.C. Republican party for a response to the protests.

“Just like Congressional Democrats are protesting against DOGE and responsible government spending, North Carolina Democrats today are protesting against following the law and counting the legal votes of North Carolina citizens. For months, no one has been able to mount a defense for the State Board of Elections on the merits of these cases, turning to fearmongering and incendiary rhetoric designed to threaten those who care about election integrity,” Matt Mercer responded.

Check to see if your vote has been challenged here.

