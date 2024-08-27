Local woman attacked by man with knife at Newark airport

CHARLOTTE — A man with a knife attacked a local woman Sunday at Newark Liberty International Airport, ABC affiliate WABC reported.

Melissa Mauldin, 36, of Albemarle, told WABC she was inside the terminal watching a child play when she felt a blow to her face.

“I felt the force from his fist, and the blade was so short,” Mauldin said.

She needed 14 stitches, and her cheekbone and nose were also fractured.

“I’ve never not felt secure. And I was telling my fiancé, Max, last night, I feel like all that security is stripped from me and I didn’t even do anything to deserve it,” Mauldin told WABC.

Mauldin was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Xiong Jin, 54, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Jin has been in and out of prison since 2009 for assault, police said.

“Why are you that evil? He stabbed multiple people before,” Mauldin said.









