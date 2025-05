CHARLOTTE — Terry Deangelo Johnson, 44, of Charlotte, was charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened at about 5:25 a.m. on Thursday at on West Sugar Creek Road near Interstate 85.

The shooting victim, Oahquell Villegas, died by the time he got to Atrium Health CMC Main, according to police.

Terry Deangelo Johnson

The shooting stemmed from a fight over a gun.

Johnson was arrested and is in jail under no bond.