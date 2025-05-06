Lockdown lifted after student reports seeing man with gun on Wingate campus

WINGATE, N.C. — A lockdown at Wingate University has been lifted, but students may still see extra police patrols on campus Tuesday morning.

The campus was placed on a lockdown just before 11 p.m. Monday after a student reported seeing a man with a gun.

A spokesperson for the university says two men who weren’t students came to one of the residence halls wanting to start a fight with a student.

No shots were fired, and those men later left the area.

The Wingate Police Department said the lockdown was lifted around 12:45 a.m.

