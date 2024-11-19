Longtime commercial real estate exec changes Charlotte firms

CHARLOTTE — Trinity Capital Advisors has added a local industry veteran to its development team.

The Charlotte-based commercial real estate investment firm recently hired Jon Wilson as its new senior vice president of development. Wilson joined Trinity Capital from Childress Klein, where he spent 19 years in various director roles. Most recently, he served as the firm’s director of industrial development. He has nearly 30 years of industry experience.

As senior vice president of development, Wilson will oversee various development functions like site analysis, due diligence, entitlements, design, construction and building commissions of buildings. He will initially focus on Trinity Capital’s industrial platform.

Read the full story here.

©2024 Cox Media Group