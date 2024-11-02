Charlotte firm moves HQ to Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — A local engineering firm is upgrading its headquarters with a move into new office space.

American Engineering took occupancy this week of 10,850 square feet at the Everett Building at 11525 N. Community House Road in Ballantyne. Scott Stone, president and CEO of American Engineering, said the company signed an eight-year lease that was previously Extended Stay America’s corporate headquarters.

Stone said American Engineering spent a decade in its previous office at 8008 Corporate Center Drive, expanding at least four times during its tenure. He said the firm has right-of-first refusal on the space next door, which will allow it to continue growing. Currently, American Engineering has about 30 employees.

