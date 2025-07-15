Longtime developer buys 81 acres on prime corner south of Charlotte

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Longtime Charlotte developer Mel Graham has purchased a large Union County property with plans for a new project.

Graham last month closed on his $10 million acquisition of an 81.6-acre site along N.C. Highway 16 in Weddington, county real estate records show. He plans to work with town officials to put together a project plan for the site, “which will most likely be very exclusive high-end housing on large lots,” Graham said in an email to Charlotte Business Journal.

The project site is on the northwest corner of Providence and Rea roads in Weddington. Graham owns another nearly 300-acre tract of land nearby. An extension of Rea Road is expected to run through that property to alleviate traffic in the area.

Graham said he intends to meet with town officials in Weddington and negotiate with the N.C. Department of Transportation over the next year to plan the project and address traffic concerns.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Homeowner’s son speaks out after massive unauthorized party at family’s mansion

Homeowner’s son speaks out after massive unauthorized party at family’s mansion

©2025 Cox Media Group