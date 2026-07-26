Local

CMPD, North Carolina Probation seize guns from convicted felon’s home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD, North Carolina Probation seize guns from convicted felon’s home
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department recently helped North Carolina Probation search a convicted felon’s University City home.

CMPD says 17-year-old Tristan English was convicted in a 2025 shooting into an occupied dwelling case.

In English’s bedroom, officers found a Glock firearm with two extended magazines and a switch device, ammunition of two different calibers, and tools used to break into cars.

A second 17-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection to the items officers seized.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read