CMPD, North Carolina Probation seize guns from convicted felon’s home

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department recently helped North Carolina Probation search a convicted felon’s University City home.

CMPD says 17-year-old Tristan English was convicted in a 2025 shooting into an occupied dwelling case.

In English’s bedroom, officers found a Glock firearm with two extended magazines and a switch device, ammunition of two different calibers, and tools used to break into cars.

A second 17-year-old was also arrested and charged in connection to the items officers seized.

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