Longtime First Union bank CEO Ed Crutchfield, an influential force in Charlotte, dies

CHARLOTTE — Ed Crutchfield, who took charge of Charlotte-based First Union and forged a national banking powerhouse while also championing the city’s growth, died Tuesday at age 82, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In 15 years as CEO of a bank that is now part of Wells Fargo, Crutchfield made more than 80 acquisitions to create the nation’s No. 6 bank by the time he retired in 2001.

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco and has some 230,000 employees nationwide. Its largest employment hub is in the Charlotte area, where it employs more than 27,000 people. Much of that is a legacy of Crutchfield’s construction of First Union.

