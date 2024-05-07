Local

Longtime music store closing

By Charlotte Business Journal

A Sam Ash store in New York City (KAZUHISA OTSUBO)

CHARLOTTE — A national music retail chain that’s been in business for 100 years is closing all of its stores, including a long-standing Charlotte location.

Sam Ash disclosed last week that closing sales would begin May 2 at all of its remaining stores, with specials offered on its website. All sales are final.

“This unfortunate news also presents a fantastic opportunity for great deals across our premium selection of musical instruments & pro sound equipment,” Sam Ash said in a notice on its website.

