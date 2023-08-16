Longtime restaurant Cantina 1511 closes both locations

CHARLOTTE — Cantina 1511 has closed its doors — at least temporarily.

Both the Park Road Shopping Center and Mooresville restaurants are shuttered, with signs posted on the doors. The sign at 4271-B Park Road says it will just be closed “today” — though the restaurant had been closed for eight days as of yesterday. The Mooresville restaurant’s sign says it is closed until further notice; that location is at 120-D Marketplace Ave.

Read more here.





