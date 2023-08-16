Longtime restaurant Cantina 1511 closes both locations

CHARLOTTE — Cantina 1511 has closed its doors — at least temporarily.
READ MOER: Cantina 1511 owner faces possible liquidation as effort to reorganize through bankruptcy falters
Both the Park Road Shopping Center and Mooresville restaurants are shuttered, with signs posted on the doors. The sign at 4271-B Park Road says it will just be closed “today” — though the restaurant had been closed for eight days as of yesterday. The Mooresville restaurant’s sign says it is closed until further notice; that location is at 120-D Marketplace Ave.
©2023 Cox Media Group