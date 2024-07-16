Local

Longtime Uptown pub on the move

500 West Trade is adding a pub to its ground-floor retail. (Melissa Key)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — This Uptown Charlotte pub is on the move — with a new name to follow.

The Pub at Gateway has snapped up a 2,080-square-foot space at the 500 West Trade development — just one block away from its current home. Its location at Gateway Village will close at the end of summer after more than 17 years.

The new location will be rebranded The Pub at Uptown. It will still offer the same late-night menu and drink specials. Expect it to be a place to meet up with friends, catch a sporting event or participate in trivia.

