A look back at rescue missions in WNC

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. — Since Helene hit, Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz has been dedicated to telling stories from western North Carolina.

The coverage of search and rescue missions after the storm provided an in-depth look at the devastation as Goetz hiked with crews through mountain communities.

The Edneyville Fire Department in Henderson County was a base camp for a crew she followed.

They took the Channel 9 crew through some of the most rugged terrain hoping to find survivors but as they saw, that often was not the case.

Goetz spoke with Chief Tracy Winecoff from Kannapolis overseeing that crew.

He said the things you see on missions like this are difficult for a person to comprehend seeing the best in humanity during one of the deadliest disasters in the state.

VIDEO: Neighbors helping neighbors: Helene recovery continues in Bat Cave

