Loose façade spotted on Wells Fargo building in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — An inspector with the Charlotte Fire Department was working on a routine matter when they noticed that a piece of an iconic building in Uptown Charlotte may be coming loose.

A section on the corner of the 550 S. Tryon building appeared to be sticking out Friday afternoon.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation confirmed to Channel 9′s Joe Bruno that intersections on Brooklyn Village Avenue and Tryon Street were closed near the building.

The Charlotte Fire Department said a crew informed the building’s management to secure the area for pedestrians.

It’s not clear what led to the loose façade, but the Uptown area did see high wind gusts over 50 miles per hour during Tuesday’s storms.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo told Channel 9 that the company is “aware of a displaced panel on our 550 South Tryon building.” The spokesperson said Wells Fargo is working to get it repaired as soon as possible, and the company is working with city officials to coordinate traffic in the area.

