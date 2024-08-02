Lots of cops spotted near Concord shopping center after suspect runs from traffic stop

CONCORD, N.C. — Authorities from three agencies flocked to an area behind a Concord shopping center after a suspect ran away from a traffic stop Friday morning, sources tell Channel 9.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene around 11 a.m. Friday near the shopping center off Bayfield Parkway. Concord Police Department officers, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were all in the area looking for a suspect.

A source told Channel 9 that the suspect had ran away from a traffic stop and then crashed a car. The suspect then took off on foot, and authorities tracked him to some nearby woods.

The suspect was surrounded but wouldn’t give up, the source told Channel 9 before noon.

It’s not clear what the suspect was originally wanted for, or if he is armed. No shots were reported.

We’ll update this article when more information is available.

(WATCH: 2 Concord Fire engines involved in crashes over 24-hour span)

2 Concord Fire engines involved in crashes over 24-hour span

©2024 Cox Media Group