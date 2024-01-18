Loved ones to gather one year after Charlotte FC defender’s death

CHARLOTTE — Close loved ones of former Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes are inviting the community to help celebrate his life.

Friday marks one year since the day he died.

The 25-year-old father was killed in a boating accident in Florida during preseason training.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an ongoing investigation into the crash.

On Friday, friends and fans are invited to bring flowers and share memories of him at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. It’s at 4601 Freedom Drive in Charlotte from noon until 5 p.m.

