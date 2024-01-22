Lovin’ Life Music Festival taking nominations for local musicians to join lineup

CHARLOTTE — Who do you think is the best musical act in Charlotte to rock a music festival crowd?

That’s what the organizers behind the upcoming Lovin’ Life Music Festival want to know. The festival has already announced three waves of headliners, but now they’re on the lookout for local talent to join the lineup.

The three-day music festival is set to take over an area around First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte. It runs from May 3-5.

A post shared on social media Monday asks for people to submit their nominations for local bands or artists to play on its “QC CLT Locals Stage.” You can either comment and tag your favorite local artist on the festival’s Instagram page, or you can click this link and fill out a form to nominate them.

You can see the lineup and buy tickets at this link.

