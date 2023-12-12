Headliners announced for 3-day music festival in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Southern Entertainment has announced its headliners for its Lovin’ Life Music Festival.

Those headliners include Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan.

The festival will also showcase more than 40 artists across three stages, spanning multiple genres and generations.

“After producing events all over the East Coast, we’ve dreamt of bringing a major music festival to Charlotte, and the Lovin’ Life Music Fest is our passion project,” said Bob Durkin, Co-Founder and Partner of Southern Entertainment. “We’re thrilled to support the ongoing effort to make our hometown of Charlotte a music city in such a big way.”

Festival organizers anticipate that around 90,000 people will attend the festival over the three days. The projected economic impact is expected to be more than $30 million in its inaugural year.

“Charlotte’s ready for its own signature event,” said Rob Pedlow, Co-Founder and Partner at Southern Entertainment. “Lovin’ Life will be our very own Charlotte-flavored Lollapalooza, a new economic engine for the Queen City, creating jobs, supporting area nonprofits, and drawing music enthusiasts from across the Carolinas and beyond.”

The festival is set to take place from May 3 until May 5.

For more information, visit www.llmfclt.com.

