Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson unveils plan for public safety

STATESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson held a press conference in Statesville Wednesday morning.

During the conference, Robinson not only unveiled his plan for public safety throughout the state, but he also attacked his opponent, Josh Stein.

The Republican candidate also spoke about the importance of giving law enforcement the ability to be proactive in fighting crime.

“We stand behind law enforcement and law and order in this state,” Robinson said.

Robinson continued by addressing gang violence in North Carolina, mainly in the Charlotte area, and the need to support law enforcement.

“We have to stop these gangs and come up with ways to break these gangs up before they get into our schools and before they can get on our streets and recruit these young people,” Robinson elaborated.

He later mentioned concerns about protests and violence on college campuses nationwide and the need to prevent that from getting out of hand.

“Protesting is part of the American spirit, but rioting and taking down the American flag and assaulting those trying to put the American flag up and threatening students who you disagree with is not,” Robinson explained.

Before the press conference began, Stein’s campaign released a statement saying Robinson makes North Carolina “less safe.”

Stein said he wanted to remind people about statements Robinson made earlier this summer, which read:

“Some folks need killing! It’s time for somebody to say it. It’s not a matter of vengeance. It’s not a matter of being mean or spiteful. It’s a matter of necessity!”

Robinson, however, said that statement was taken out of context before doubling down.

“Do I still believe that nazis and terrorists need to be killed by our men and women as I was speaking in that church? Yes. That’s what saved this nation time and time again,” Robinson elaborated.

When questioned about the recent polling numbers that showed him trailing Josh Stein, the lieutenant governor said he believes he has a lot of support and will win the race come November.

