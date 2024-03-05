Local

Primary Elections Updates: North Carolina governor

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com and Hunter Sáenz, wsoctv.com
Much of the country is watching the race for North Carolina governor on this Super Tuesday.

The races will likely come down to two candidates: Democrat state Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson.

Republican primary race

Mark Robinson Robinson was elected in 2020 as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor in his first run for public office. (Associated Press.)

Robinson, a conservative, has defended the Second Amendment, and law enforcement and supports abortion restrictions.

Robinson will face off against State Treasurer Dale Folwell and attorney Bill Graham.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Robinson Saturday at a rally in Greensboro.

Democratic primary race

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein FILE - North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks about crime prevention and public safety measures at a news conference, May 1, 2023, at the Department of Justice building in Raleigh, N.C. Stein's campaign announced Monday, July 10, it collected nearly $6 million during the first half of the year, an amount following the Democrat's robust fundraising for his past successful elections for attorney general. ( (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, file))

Stein advocates for consumer protection, environmental rights, fighting the opioid epidemic, and defending women’s rights to reproductive health access.

Stein’s opponents are former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan; Tryon, North Carolina, City Councilwoman Chrelle Booker; former Princeville, North Carolina Police Chief Gary Foxx; and attorney Marcus Williams.

Outgoing, term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper endorsed Stein.

