Luxury apartments in Indian Trail to feature resort-style amenities

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — A project five years in the making is finally gaining speed in Indian Trial.

The plan will create a new luxury apartment complex on Wesley Chapel Stouts Road next to Sun Valley Commons.

The complex will have resort-style amenities such as a dog park and putting green.

Eventually, residents will even be able to walk from the complex right into the shopping center.

“I think it’s more walkable, yeah—but I think they need to do something with the roads before they add more cars to the road unless people are going to be walking,” said resident Holly Clewis.

The developer said it plans to invest “several million dollars in public road improvements related to the new apartment community.”

In the video at the top of the page, the mayor discusses how they hope this new housing option will keep people from leaving the town for amenities.

