Luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers starts on townhome project near Music Factory

CHARLOTTE — Pennsylvania-based luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc. is adding to its Charlotte portfolio with a development near uptown.

Work is underway on Iron Creek at North End, a townhome community at 1420 Hamilton St., near the AvidXchange Music Factory. That site is just a mile away from Camp North End.

The for-sale community will include 83 attached, four-story units. Each townhome will range between 1,690 and 2,077 square feet, with a rooftop terrace and two-car garage.

