South End apartments, new Toll Brothers homes and more Charlotte residential real estate news

CHARLOTTE — South End has added hundreds more apartments to its pipeline with new projects disclosed in recent weeks.

Among those are plans by Cousins Properties for a mixed-use project at 306 W. Tremont Ave., where the Atlanta developer is plotting a 19-story, 310-unit apartment building alongside a 17-story, 325,000-square-foot office tower. A construction timeline, however, has not been nailed down.

Another pair of projects by Washington, D.C.-based developer Hoffman & Associates will bring more than 700 apartments combined to the neighborhood just south of uptown. Its first development, a 330-unit apartment complex at 2500 Distribution St., is expected to break ground next spring. The developer’s other project, a 410-unit apartment building at 2401 Distribution St., is slated to begin work in spring 2025. The developments will be the first for Hoffman & Associates in Charlotte.

In the surrounding area, national homebuilder Toll Brothers is underway on a large residential project that will add 740 single-family homes and townhouses in north Charlotte. Meanwhile, June brought about a mixed bag for a couple of high-profile projects in Huntersville.

