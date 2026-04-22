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Lyrid meteor shower: How you can watch it

By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com
Lyrids A meteor of the lyrids in the sky is seen on April 22, 2020, in Schermbeck, Germany. The 2022 Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak before moonrise on Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) (DeFodi Images /Getty Images)
By Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — The Lyrid meteor shower is the first of the year, and we could see up to 20 meteors per hour, meteorologist Joe Puma said.

While the peak of the meteor shower was Tuesday night, we should still have a great night for stargazers on Wednesday night.

Skies will be clear, and the moon is still new, so it will be very dark to watch shooting stars.

Meteors are typically faint and fast-moving and are not as bright as other meteor showers.

The shower occurs as the Earth passes through the debris from the comet known as Thatcher.

The best way to view it is to go to a dark location away from city lights and allow the eyes to adjust for 15 to 30 minutes.

This means no looking at your phone.

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Joe Puma

Joe Puma, wsoctv.com

Joe is a meteorologist with Severe Weather Center 9

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