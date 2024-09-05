As mail ballots prepare to go out, leading NC Gov candidates visit area

CHARLOTTE — Depending on a court ruling, absentee ballots will go out as soon as Friday. As voting kicks off, North Carolina’s leading gubernatorial candidates paid a visit to the Charlotte area.

Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson visited four restaurants to hold meet and greets. Attorney General Josh Stein toured an apprenticeship program.

Thursday morning, Robinson spent an hour going table to table at Famous Toastery in Mooresville introducing himself and taking pictures.

“I think we are going to win this race,” Robinson said. “Everywhere we go in this state, it’s not like it was when I first ran. When I first ran, our support was fragmented. You could just about guess where we would go and folks would recognize us. We can’t go anywhere in this state where we aren’t recognized and loved.”

Robinson is now airing a new ad criticizing Josh Stein on immigration. Next week, the General Assembly will likely reconvene to consider requiring sheriffs to cooperate with ICE. Robinson says he is in favor

“At one time I kind of waffled on that,” he said. “I didn’t like the government saying they have to force the sheriffs to do something but we have reached a crucial point in this country right now where it is extremely important. We don’t know who is coming across our border.”

About 45 minutes away, Josh Stein toured UA Local 421, where future plumbers, pipefitters, and welders are trained. He says investing in apprentice programs is a major priority for him.

“Growing apprenticeship programs like we are seeing here with plumbers and pipefitters and having more career and technical education in our schools is very important,” he said. “Folks may want to go to college but not everybody does and someone shouldn’t have to go to college to get a good job.”

He says the next 60 days will be spent traveling across the state and meeting voters.

“I hear the same themes everywhere I go,” he said. “A growing economy that works for people, stronger public schools, investments in teachers, safer neighborhoods and personal freedoms like a women’s right to choose.”

