Major drug bust in Catawba County results in seizure of narcotics and weapons

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says a major drug investigation led to a large seizure of narcotics, weapons, and cash during a search warrant executed Friday at a home in Hickory.

The operation was carried out by the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division with assistance from the Road Patrol K9 Division, Hickory Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Investigators seized approximately 256 grams of fentanyl, 241 grams of methamphetamine, 52 grams of cocaine, three handguns, two AR‑15–style rifles, and a large amount of cash.

Deputies arrested 33‑year‑old Malik Nahjeen Maynard of Hickory.

He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver cocaine.

Maynard is being held in the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $3.5 million secured bond.

Malik Nahjeen Maynard

Sheriff Don Brown said the amount of fentanyl seized had the potential to cause significant harm in the community.

“I am proud of the work our investigators and law enforcement partners continue to do to identify those responsible for bringing these dangerous drugs into Catawba County,” Brown said.

©2026 Cox Media Group