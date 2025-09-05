GASTONIA, N.C. — A four-month joint operation targeting fentanyl distribution in Gastonia has concluded with the arrest of Jalen Williams, identified as a primary distributor in the region.

Jalen Williams

The investigation involved undercover purchases and surveillance operations that allowed investigators to obtain trafficking-level quantities of fentanyl directly from Williams. These controlled transactions provided critical intelligence linking Williams to a broader narcotics trafficking network.

The operation culminated in the execution of three search warrants at residences tied to Williams.

Law enforcement recovered multiple firearms, some potentially stolen or unlawfully possessed, approximately $10,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from drug sales, and significant quantities of fentanyl pills consistent with trafficking.

Major fentanyl dealer in Gastonia arrested in joint-operation drug bust

In addition to fentanyl, methamphetamine in both powder and crystal form, over 14 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine in both powder and mixed powder form were seized during the searches.

Williams was taken into custody without incident and is facing multiple state charges, including trafficking in opiates, possession with intent to distribute, and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance distribution.

“This case underscores our department’s commitment to removing dangerous narcotics from our community and holding those responsible accountable,” said Chief Trent Conard of the Gastonia Police Department. “The opioid crisis has touched far too many families in North Carolina, and collaborative investigations like this are vital to protecting public safety.”

The Gastonia Police Department said the following agencies assisted with the search warrants:

United States Marshal’s Service

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation

Gaston County Sheriff’s Office

Belmont Police Department

Gaston Emergency Medical Services (GEMS)

Gastonia Fire Department

The investigation remains ongoing.

VIDEO: Gastonia police gain access to nearly 170 cameras with new crime center