Major legal merger positions Charlotte as key hub in global financial corridor

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s legal market is about to get bigger.

A newly approved merger between Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft will create one of the largest offices of any major law firm in the city, with leaders positioning Charlotte as a core hub in the combined firm’s global strategy.

The combination, set to launch July 1 under the name Hogan Lovells Cadwalader, brings together roughly 3,100 lawyers across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The firm is expected to rank among the largest globally by revenue and headcount, with major operations in New York, London and Washington, D.C.

Charlotte, however, stands out as more than just another office.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group