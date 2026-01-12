Major methamphetamine bust in Cabarrus County leads to two arrests

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office concluded a large-scale investigation into methamphetamine trafficking on Jan. 7, resulting in the arrests of two individuals and the seizure of approximately 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Guillermo Martinez-Herrera, 22, and Alexis Herrera-Roofe, 26, both from Columbus, Ohio, were charged with trafficking methamphetamine following the investigation.

Alexis Herrera-Roofe and Guillermo Martinez-Herrera

They are currently confined in the Cabarrus County Detention Center under a secured bond of $1,000,000 each.

This investigation was led by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics and Crime Reduction Unit.

The agency has emphasized its commitment to disrupting the distribution of illegal narcotics and enhancing community safety.

The suspects, Martinez-Herrera and Herrera-Roofe, remain in custody due to their immigration status, and they are being held under Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers.

The investigation reflects an ongoing effort by local law enforcement to combat drug trafficking in the region.

VIDEO: Former Chester Count supervisor sentenced for trafficking meth out of work car

Former Chester Count supervisor sentenced for trafficking meth out of work car

©2026 Cox Media Group