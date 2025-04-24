Major Plaza Midwood road shut down after serious crash

CHARLOTTE — A driver is in the hospital and neighbors are without power Thursday morning after a crash in Plaza Midwood.

Investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shut down part of Central Avenue for hours.

“I was getting ready to fall asleep [and] heard the craziest sound I’ve ever heard in my life,” one neighbor told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

The driver crashed into an apartment, witnesses said, taking a pole down in its path. In the aftermath, the car was barely recognizable.

It happened on Central Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, police said, near Hawthorne Lane and the Thirsty Beaver Saloon.

Witnesses said the crash came after they saw police following the driver.

Eventually, they said the car flipped multiple times before the person inside got out and tried to escape police. They said that person was eventually caught.

Crews then went to work, trying to get the road reopened and power restored for the apartment complex.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, MEDIC said.

“From what I hear from everyone that was in the vicinity – just lucky that no one died or no was hurt. Especially, any pedestrians or civilians that were standing on the sidewalk,” resident Scott Parkin said.

We’re asking CMPD if an arrest was made after the crash and why.

Stay with wsoctv.com for the latest developments.

