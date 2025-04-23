Family traumatized after SUV crashes into home in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A family is still in shock after a Cadillac SUV crashed into their home in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Cayman Way.

Ameriah Meziere told Channel 9 that her family used a ladder to get what belongings they could from the home.

“It was me, my brother, and my sister. We were sitting on the bed, and all of a sudden our TV fell, and we heard an explosion,” said Meziere.

Meziere teared up when she recalled how close she and her siblings were, almost in the exact spot where the vehicle hit.

“She was on the stairs, and Aria was on the stairs, and thank God it went the way it did because if it didn’t, they would have, you know, so it broke my heart,” Meziere explained.

Channel 9 crews arrived at the scene as firefighters constructed makeshift support beams to prevent the second floor from collapsing.

Meziere’s mother, Maigon Hutchinson, said they recently moved from Colorado and have only been in the area for two weeks.

“The person who lived here before us, the same exact thing happened,” said Hutchinson.

Judging by where the vehicle landed, it seems the driver crossed the center line, jumped over a hill, crashed through a fence, and then hit the house.

“We couldn’t even get out through the stairs; we had to climb down from a ladder to get down,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson also said one of her other daughters was so traumatized, she had an asthma attack and had to be taken to the hospital.

The Charlotte Fire Department said two people in the car were taken to an area hospital as well with non-threatening injuries.

Eyewitnesses told Channel 9 that someone inside the vehicle jumped out and actually helped some of the kids get out of the house. That person, however, eventually fled the scene.

Another person was also observed being detained in the back of a police car.

