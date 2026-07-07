Wedding venue fraudster faces 20 years in prison after guilty plea

MONROE, N.C. — Jason Lottman, the former owner of a popular Monroe wedding venue, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud. Lottman defrauded customers and investors out of more than $1 million.

Lottman faces up to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina said Lottman took over $1 million from unsuspecting couples and investors.

Amber Wells, a victim, shared her experience with reporters last year. Wells said Lottman presented a compelling offer for services at Champagne Manor, located in Eastern Union County.

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“They offered it in such a perfect package. We’re going to get all of your vendors for you, we’re going to do all of this, it’s going to be stress-free,” Wells said.

Wells recounted being left with nothing after paying tens of thousands of dollars.

Prosecutors allege Lottman told couples he would pay vendors like DJs and florists upfront but failed to do so, leaving couples with additional bills.

He also promised investors guaranteed returns on their money. Wells said she paid $33,555 to Lottman.

Foreclosure proceedings against the Champagne Manor property began in mid-2024.

Prosecutors stated Lottman continued to accept money from customers even though he knew the proceedings would eventually force the venue to close operations.

Another bride, Clara Vengoechea, reported paying $30,000 to the venue. Vengoechea expressed her sentiments last year, stating, “Right now, it just brings a lot of feelings of anger and frustration and everything.”

U.S. Attorney Russ Ferguson released a statement regarding the guilty plea. “Weddings are once-in-a-lifetime events where individuals spend significant savings, and we will be vigilant to ensure they are not defrauded while they plan their special day,” Ferguson said. The FBI assisted with the investigation.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, that new owner now operates the venue. However, a date has not been set for Lottman’s sentencing.

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