Make-A-Wish helps a young boy’s football dreams come true

CHARLOTTE — Before this year’s Fan Fest, the Carolina Panthers signed a new rookie player.

Jase Garland, 12, is tackling bone cancer and thanks to Make-A-Wish and the Panthers, he got to join the team on Saturday night.

Jase Garland

Like any good professional athlete, he got to answer a few questions from Channel 9’s Phil Orban.

He said his favorite part of the day was being a part of the quarterbacks and that he’s most looking forward to playing with them on the field.

If you noticed Mt. Olive pickles on the podium next to Jase, he said that’s his first NIL deal.

WATCH: Fans to return to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

Fans to return to Bank of America Stadium for Panthers Fan Fest

©2025 Cox Media Group