Panthers’ Fan Fest returns to Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — After a full week of practice, the Carolina Panthers are ready to show Charlotte what they’ve got at this year’s Fan Fest.

Through the first week of training camp, fans have gotten tiny tastes of what the team will look like this season. That has been enough to get excited about the Panthers’ 2025 prospects.

Whether its a report of a beautiful touchdown throw by quarterback Bryce Young, grab from rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, or a breathless account of a Princely Umanmielen pass rush, there has been plenty to fire fans up from afar.

Because of construction, there’s no telling what the excitement level would be had fans been allowed in the stands during training camp. But tonight, they will finally get a chance to see the team in person, and see if all the hype was warranted.

“I’m just really excited to get the extra energy that comes with a game like environment. It feels to me like we used to have four preseason games,” said Panthers’ Head Coach, Dave Canales.

Canales said tonight feels like the first opportunity for the team to “suit up.”

“Just being my first time to pretty much make a first impression to the fans over here, being able to showcase my talents in front of everybody,” said McMillan. “At the end of the day, they pay me to make plays, so I’m going to try to make plays as best as I possibly can.”

Practice starts tonight at 6:30 p.m. Channel 9 will recap the action and hear from fans after their first look at the team.

VIDEO: Entering new season, Panthers Robert Hunt ‘excited to see what the future holds’

Entering new season, Panthers Robert Hunt ‘excited to see what the future holds’

©2025 Cox Media Group