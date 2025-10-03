‘Make life better’: Lancaster program works to keep kids away from gangs

LANCASTER, S.C. — A new program in Lancaster is getting off the ground, focused on community outreach and diverting young people from gangs.

Officers and community leaders told Channel 9’s Tina Terry that they are reaching out to young people and families with a powerful message.

“My son, years ago, was almost pulled into a gang, and with the crime that was going on in this area, I want to be able to help wherever I can help,” program director Carlie Mingo said.

She said she moved her son away from the area to keep him from going down the wrong path. But she knows not every parent can do that.

“A lot of children are missing that parent, mother, father figure,” she said.

Mingo is the new coordinator of the Lancaster community violence intervention program that aims to help parents and children by connecting them with resources that keep kids away from gangs and crime.

“It’s a time for us to connect and make life better,” she said.

The Department of Justice provided a three-year $1,800,000 grant that helped fund Mingo’s role as well as a gang investigator and a new community liaison officer.

Sgt. Robert Miller filled the role of community liaison officer. He and Mingo are going out into the community and learning more about community safety concerns, he said.

“Ultimately, we can figure out the root cause of why they’re involved in crime so we can work on a solution,” Miller said.

And they’re working on connecting young people in immediate need with the Community Powerhouse, a non-profit that has worked to steer youth away from violence for years.

“Our goal is to get all those at-risk youth to him,” Miller said. “At least 100 a year while the grant’s active.”

