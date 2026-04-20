Union County Public Schools requests $173M bond referendum

MONROE, N.C. — Union County Public Schools is requesting a $173 million bond referendum to be placed on the November ballot. The district will present its plan during the Union County Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday. The Union County Board of Education adopted a resolution for the bond request in March.

The $173,259,570 would go toward three school projects:

Construction project at Parkwood High ($158,737,753): In 2024, voters approved more than $38 million in school bonds. Part of the bond money went toward pre-construction costs to replace Parkwood High School. UCPS is asking for more money for the construction of the new school.

Design and pre-construction at Piedmont Middle ($3,915,000): This is for design and pre-construction costs to support an addition and renovations to accommodate an increasing enrollment.

An addition at Wolfe School ($5,560,422): Plans include a classroom addition and gymnasium/cafeteria expansion in support of a growing enrollment.

Another $5,046,395 would go toward Contingency and Management to cover unforeseen conditions and unknown costs of construction.

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