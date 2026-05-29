CATS reports major drop in crime after boosting security

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Area Transit System officials say crime on public transportation has dropped significantly since the agency increased security.

New data shared this week shows no major assaults have been reported on CATS transit so far this year.

Officials also highlighted a sharp decline in crime on the Blue Line — a 69% decrease since the end of 2026.

Overall assaults across the transit system are also down, with 67 fewer incidents reported compared to the same period last year.

CATS leaders say the improvements follow expanded security measures, including more officers and enhanced monitoring across the system.

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