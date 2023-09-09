Mallard Creek student hurt in shooting, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have confirmed a Mallard Creek High School student was shot Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred off-campus, according to the school’s principal. The student received non-life-threatening injuries.

CMS said the shooting stemmed from a disagreement that started with a few students on campus and continued off campus.

While law enforcement is continuing to investigate this shooting, the school will have additional law enforcement presence at their football game tonight.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority. We ask that you continue to partner with us in creating a safe learning environment for everyone. Thank you for your continued support of Mallard Creek,” the principal said.

VIDEO: Person shoots into car in apparent road rage incident, similar shootings under investigation

Person shoots into car in apparent road rage incident, similar shootings under investigation





©2023 Cox Media Group