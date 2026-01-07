Man accused of beating roommate with hammer during argument, then robbing him

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Anthony Cornell Brown, 41, of Concord, is accused of beating his roommate in the head with a hammer during a recent argument before robbing him, according to the Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Anthony Cornell Brown

The assault occurred on Sunday at a home on Old Mountain Road, where deputies found the victim suffering from severe head and facial injuries. The victim was subsequently transported to a trauma center in Mecklenburg County for emergency medical treatment, following the violent assault by Brown.

Brown allegedly struck the victim multiple times with a hammer during the altercation and demanded that he open a safe to steal cash and the keys to the victim’s car.

After the assault, he fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office began immediate efforts to locate Brown, notifying surrounding agencies and entering the victim’s car into a national stolen vehicle database.

Detectives were able to track Brown to the Charlotte area, where he was located with the stolen car still in his possession.⁣⁣⁣

Brown was arrested and charged with several offenses including felony attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle. He also faces misdemeanor charges for communicating threats and domestic violence.

Magistrate T. Thompson has set no bond for Brown, reflecting the severity of the charges against him.

Furthermore, Brown’s criminal history includes prior misdemeanor convictions for battery and assault in Florida.⁣⁣⁣

