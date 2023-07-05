Man accused of dragging estranged girlfriend from her home near Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies said a man is accused of dragging his estranged girlfriend from her home while her children were inside. On Tuesday, Rowan County sheriff’s deputies helped take the man into custody and rescue the victim.

Investigators said they were contacted late Monday by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, who said someone had been kidnapped in the Denton area of Davidson County near the Rowan County line.

The SBI told deputies the suspect, John Christopher Yarbrough, had forced his way into his estranged girlfriend’s home and dragged her from it.

According to investigators, Yarbrough was known to be armed and had made several threats while texting the victim that he was going to kill her.

Deputies found Yarbrough early Tuesday at the wildlife access off River Road in Rowan County. He was taken into custody there and the victim, who did not have any injuries, was rescued.

Authorities said Yarbrough has an extensive criminal history and has assaulted the same woman several times.

