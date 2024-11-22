Man accused of raping, killing Lumberton teen sentenced

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — The man accused of raping and murdering a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, as well as several other charges.

On Friday, Michael Mclellan was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Michael McLellan was arrested early Saturday.

Mclellan was accused of kidnapping Hania Aguilar from her driveway on the morning of November 5, 2018. He later admitted to killing Aguilar and disposing of her body.

The guilty plea also includes charges involving two unrelated victims, the crimes occurred in October 2016, and July 2018, according to the police department.

“Everyone in the Lumberton Police Department is humbled and grateful to bring justice for Hania, her family, and this community. This case has shown our relentless commitment and tireless efforts to hold violent criminals accountable for their actions,” said Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil. “Before you go to bed tonight, please pray for Hania’s family to begin to heal their broken hearts.

