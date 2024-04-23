Man accused of sex crimes against teen; previously convicted of cyberstalking

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man convicted of cyberstalking is now accused of sex crimes against a local teenager.

Charles Browne is in the Iredell County jail where he is being held without bond.

Browne previously spent time in federal prison after prosecutors say he sent more than 700 intimidating texts to a woman in Maryland.

The new charges against Browne include two counts of indecent liberties with a child and statutory sex offense with someone under 16.

Browne’s father, who asked not to share his identity, told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty knew his son was in trouble with the law when deputies showed up at his Statesville home looking for the 61-year old.

“I’m not surprised. I’m not surprised at all,” he said. “It’s unfortunate. And when he drinks, he does dumb things and says dumb things.”

The arrest comes four years after Browne’s conviction for cyberstalking. Prosecutors said in that case, he sent the victim 731 harassing and intimidating texts including, “I like my new gun,” “Now your gonna feel some pain,” and “Lock your door.”

Court records show Browne also texted a mutual friend, saying he was going to shoot the woman in the face.

Federal prosecutors confirm that between 2004 and 2017, Browne had been subject to six protective orders involving women.

“The FBI came in and raided the house. They raided my house,” Browne’s father said.

In the most recent case, deputies said the charges involve a girl who he had been sending inappropriate text messages to in the Statesville area.

“You feel like you’ve made a mistake as a parent when your kids go wrong,” Browne’s dad said.

Deputies say they first learned of the local allegations in late March. According to court documents, some of the incidents date back to June of last year.

Investigators told Faherty they’re going to release more information about their case in the coming days.

