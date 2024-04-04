Convicted sex offender accused of taking NC teen to Missouri appears in court

CHARLOTTE — The man accused of taking a Union County teen to Missouri appeared in federal court in Uptown Charlotte this week.

Christopher Porter is facing felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and committing offenses with a minor while being a registered sex offender.

Investigators said last October, Porter met the teen victim online and convinced her to run away.

Police said they found the victim and Porter nearly two weeks later in his car in a Walmart parking lot outside the saint louis area.

Porter is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

>> Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe spoke with the teenager’s father about how his family is healing. Watch the report on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

