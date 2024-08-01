Local

Man accused of sexual assault at Charlotte tire shop was in U.S. illegally, ICE says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers on Monroe Road

Channel 9 learned the suspect who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Charlotte tire shop this week was in the U.S. illegally, ICE officials said.

A woman told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Tuesday that 30-year-old Elno Cervantes-Juarez went into the bathroom at Mr. Tire Auto Service on Monroe Road and sexually assaulted her.

Eleno Cervantes Authorities said someone called police saying a man she didn’t know went into the bathroom while she was inside and tried to sexually assault her. Detectives were quickly able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Eleno Cervantes. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

Cervantes-Juarez was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted rape, sexual battery, first-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female. He’s being held in the Mecklenburg County jail without bond.

U.S. Border Patrol encountered Cervantes-Juarez, a Mexican national, on Aug. 17, 2022, near Nogales, Arizona, after he got into the country illegally, ICE officials said.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Atlanta filed a detainer on Cervantes-Juarez after the Charlotte Mecklenburg police arrested him.

