Woman says man tried to sexually assault her at tire shop; 1 arrested, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made after a woman told police a man tried to sexually assault her at a Charlotte tire shop.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Monday, they were called to Monroe Road near Briar Creek Road. A police report shows the building they were called to is home to Mr. Tire Auto Service Centers.

Authorities said someone called police saying a man she didn’t know went into the bathroom while she was inside and tried to sexually assault her.

Detectives were quickly able to identify the suspect as 30-year-old Eleno Cervantes.

Cervantes was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted rape, sexual battery, first-degree kidnapping, and assault on a female. He’s being held in the Mecklenburg County jail without bond.

No further information was released.

