Man accused of taking pictures under 14-year-old’s skirt at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — A man from Waxhaw was arrested after allegedly taking a photo under a 14-year-old girl’s skirt during a match at Bank of America Stadium.

According to a report from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday at the stadium. It’s not clear where in the stadium it happened. At the time of the alleged incident, Charlotte FC was playing a match against the New York Red Bulls.

Court records say Brian Outland is accused of felony secret peeping.

According to court documents, witnesses spotted Outland “using his cellular phone to take a photo under a juvenile’s skirt.”

A police report says the victim was 14 years old. She didn’t know Outland.

Outland was booked into custody and released on a $5,000 secured bond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

