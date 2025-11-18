Man accused of threating to kill wife makes first appearance in court

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A man who allegedly put a gun to his wife’s neck and threatened to kill her, leading to a four-hour stand-off with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, made his first court appearance Monday.

The incident, which took place on Friday, occurred at a home on Mariner Drive, prompting a response from deputies following a call about an assault involving a firearm and a possible kidnapping.

“Deputies were dispatched after receiving a 911 call involving a firearm at the residence,” said a release from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. “Upon arrival, deputies heard a gunshot fired from inside the home. Deputies made entry and discovered that the suspect, Theodore Angelo McClain, had barricaded himself in a bedroom with a family member present.”

