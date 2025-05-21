Man from Alabama impersonates Burke County sheriff to scam local victims, office says

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Alabama is now in custody, accused of trying to impersonate a local sheriff to scam victims.

One person lost thousands of dollars, even though she personally knows the sheriff.

Carlos Wilkerson didn’t answer when we asked if he used artificial intelligence to act like Burke County Sheriff Banks Hinceman.

“Anything to say to the sheriff here, who is right next to you?” Channel 9’s Dave Faherty asked Wilkerson.

Investigators say Wilkerson impersonated Hinceman by calling a woman and telling her she missed jury duty and she would have to pay a fine. Hinceman says the victim described how the caller closely mimicked the sheriff’s voice, and possibly did research on the sheriff to pull the scam off.

“Details about my family to make this person feel more comfortable, and that’s what they try to do to make you feel comfortable. These scammers keep you on the phone longer, set up a sense of urgency to get your money,” Hinceman said.

Deputies charged Wilkerson with obtaining property by false pretenses, extortion, and misdemeanor impersonating an officer. They say the victim believed the call was from Hinceman and paid thousands of dollars.

The sheriff’s office says they’ll never call a person demanding to pay a fine or fee over the phone.

“My suggestion is to be naturally suspicious of anybody who calls you. Hang up and call the sheriff’s office or your local law enforcement agency to verify those things,” the sheriff said.

If you’re not sure, you can ask to see documentation. Don’t be intimidated into paying money you don’t owe, the sheriff’s office says.

