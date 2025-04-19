Man arrested after barricading himself in Gastonia home, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested after barricading himself inside a Gastonia home Saturday afternoon, according to the police department.

Police said the SWAT team responded to a residence on Crestview Street just before 4 p.m.

They had received reports that 52-year-old Thomas Hester had barricaded himself with a juvenile.

However, just before 6 p.m., Hester surrendered to police peacefully. He was then booked into the Gaston County jail.

