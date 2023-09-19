Man arrested after dead, starving animals found on North Carolina property

GARNER, N.C. — Dozens of starving and sick animals are getting the help they need after being taken from a property in North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office told WTVD that they found more than 200 animals on Trudy Lane Friday.

An investigation determined that Ronald Kearney and Mohamed Dweydari lived on the property and were the caretakers of the animals. Those animals included sheep, cows, goats, a mini horse, a donkey, a fowl, and a kitten.

Neighbors told WTVD the animals were roaming the neighborhood. This led to someone eventually calling Wake County Animal Control to report animal cruelty on the property.

Deputies said they found dozens of farm animals squeezed into enclosures.

“They were all messed up. They were skinny; they couldn’t walk. It was mostly like the little chickens,” a neighbor told WTVD.

Kearney has been charged with 90 counts of felony animal cruelty. He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $90,000 secured bond.

Some of the animals had to be euthanized. The rest were taken by animal control.

VIDEO: 49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

